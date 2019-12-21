Christmas Day: We track the developing downpours, warm and cool spots

Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 09:26

We have an even more detailed update, taking a look at rain maps for 6am, 12noon and 6pm on December 25th.

Generally speaking high pressure is nearby and showers will expand across New Zealand thanks to daytime heating. It means while some areas may have a high risk of a shower or downpour, they will be a bit hit and miss.

Temperatures are a little warmer than originally thought but still down in some southern and eastern regions.

WET WEATHER:

The maps below paint a picture of light showers in the North Island in the morning expanding inland with daytime heating to create afternoon downpours (and possibly some isolated inland thunderstorms). Sea breezes / light winds will then drift these downpours.

In the South Island patchy rain or showers are likely to hug Dunedin for a time but dry elsewhere, then afternoon downpours developing along the ranges - easing in the evening.

TEMPERATURES:

Many places will have fairly pleasant temperatures but definitely some candidates are looking to have a cool day. The good news is with high pressure looking to grow a little further around the lower South Island this is giving you a little more warmth than we originally mentioned several days ago. But it's still looking a little cool in coastal Southland and Otago with highs of around 13 to 17 degrees in many places.

Further north and along the eastern side of both islands a cooler breeze will blow. Canterbury has highs from just 14 in some coastal areas up to around 20 well inland. Christchurch may be in a slightly milder airflow with a high of around 17 forecast at this stage but still a little cool for this time of year.

Some parts of Wairarapa, Wellington and Hawke's Bay may not climb out of the late teens - but it does look a couple of degrees warmer than it did the other day. Inland you may climb over 20 degrees but cloud build ups further inland may limit how hot it gets.

Northern NZ looks to be warmest with highs in the mid 20s possible and could "feel like" over 30 degrees in some sunny, sheltered, inland areas.

WIND:

Not much in the way of wind on Christmas Day with variable breezes.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz - Refer to your local 10 day and hourly forecasts to fine tune the above, we have thousands of NZ locations.

-Our next update will be on Monday-