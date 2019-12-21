Unexplained death in Upper Hutt

|
Police are investigating following the death of a 42-year-old man in Upper Hutt last night.
Police responded to a report of an injured man at an address on Flora McCurdy Walk, Ebdentown, about 8:10pm.
Medical attention was administered, however the man died at the scene.
Police are treating the death as unexplained and a scene guard remains in place.
If anyone has any information that may assist Police, they are urged to call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
