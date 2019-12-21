Five Lotto players win $200,000

Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 20:41

Christmas has come early for five players from Auckland, Waikanae, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin after taking home $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

MyLotto / Auckland

Waikanae Beach Four Square / Waikanae

Caltex Basin Reserve / Wellington

Countdown New Brighton / Christchurch

Pak n Save Dunedin / Dunedin

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Lotto New Zealand’s Christmas promotion is now on. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw to win over 300 extra prizes, including $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUVs and 300 prizes of $5,000 cash.

There is a Lotto draw on Christmas Day. Retail stores are closed on Wednesday 25 December so remember to buy your tickets early in store. You can purchase on MyLotto or the Lotto NZ App as normal until 7:30pm on Christmas Day.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.