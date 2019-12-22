Serious crash in Horowhenua

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at SH1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Road.
The crash, between a truck and a car, was reported to Police around 1:55pm.
A number of people are reported to have been injured.
SH1 is currently blocked and motorists are advised to expect significant delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
