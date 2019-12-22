Police seek missing person

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 18:15

Wellington Police are seeking missing 17-year-old Alex Taitasi.

Alex was last seen at his home in Paparangi yesterday (21 December) around 7pm.

Police and his family have concerns for his welfare and want to speak to anyone who may have seen him, or has information about his whereabouts.

Alex is described as Samoan, of medium build, and 193cm tall.

He was last seen wearing a cap and a blue backpack.

Anyone who has information to help Police can call 105 quoting file number 191222/3184.