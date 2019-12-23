Lotto stores closed on Christmas Day

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 09:01

Imagine celebrating Christmas Day with your friends and family and finishing the night by toasting $15 million Powerball win.

That could be the reality for lucky Lotto players on Wednesday 25 December. For only the fifth time in Lotto NZ history, dating back to 1987, there is a Lotto draw on Christmas Day.

All Lotto retail stores will be closed in accordance with the retail trading restrictions. The last chance to buy a ticket in store is Tuesday 24 December.

Marie Winfield, the Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said players should buy a ticket early so they don’t miss the chance to make it a Christmas to remember.

"Imagine celebrating Christmas in style this year by winning $15 million with Powerball," she said.

"But you’ve got to be in to win and with stores closed on the day you’ll need to get your tickets early."

The retail restrictions will capture all of Lotto NZ retailers.

"Customers are still able to purchase tickets online on Christmas Day through the MyLotto website or Lotto NZ app. The draw could change the life for one lucky Lotto player at Christmas."

Strike will be $1 million on Christmas Day, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.