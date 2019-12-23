Serious crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road in Kopu, Thames

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 09:45

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road, Kopu, Thames.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police around 9.10am.

Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place through Paeroa and Whangamata.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.