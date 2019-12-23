Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Serious crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road in Kopu, Thames

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 09:45

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road, Kopu, Thames.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to Police around 9.10am.

Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place through Paeroa and Whangamata.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

