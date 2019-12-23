Contract awarded to improve transport options on SH20B to the airport

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 09:49

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is pleased to announce it has awarded a contract for improvements in the State Highway 20B corridor to the airport, with construction to start in the New Year.

The $70 million SH20B Early Improvements project will provide additional bus and high occupancy vehicle lanes and new walking and cycling facilities between Pukaki Creek Bridge and SH20.

The new lanes will support a new bus service every ten minutes between the airport, Puhinui Station and Manukau. Work to upgrade the Puhinui rail and bus interchange is already underway in a separate project led by Auckland Transport.

SH20B is one of two primary access routes to Auckland International Airport with more than 30,000 vehicles per day. The new SH20B lanes are expected to open in 2021.

NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray says the construction contract has been awarded to Fulton Hogan.

"The priority lanes will integrate with improved transport facilities within the airport precinct, along Puhinui Road and at the upgraded Puhinui Station interchange to provide people with more reliable and timely travel choices to and from the wider airport area."

"Other improvements include median barriers and improved lighting on SH20B to improve safety for all road users, along with improved facilities for walking and cycling."

There will be two new intersections - at Campana Road to provide for future development of the area, and at Manukau Memorial Gardens to improve safety.

"Fulton Hogan is very pleased to be selected to deliver this critical piece of infrastructure for the NZ Transport Agency, Auckland International Airport and the wider Auckland community. Site establishment will commence in early January, with physical works following shortly after that," says Fulton Hogan Auckland Regional Manager Gavin Riddle.

The SH20B Early Improvements project is the first stage of a wider programme of transport improvements in southwest Auckland, called 20Connect.

20Connect will improve journey reliability along SH20, 20A and 20B and provide more choice when travelling around southwest Auckland, including to and from the airport. The improvements will enhance the public transport system, cater for freight and cyclists and improve access to growth areas.

It's part of the wider Southwest Gateway programme of work by the NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, says the faster, easier connection to the airport will benefit not only travellers but the 20,000 staff who work in and around the airport every day.

"Auckland Airport is one of the country’s fastest growing business precincts, with around half of the staff coming from the surrounding communities. We want these people to enjoy safe and efficient journeys to and from work.

"The investment alongside Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland Transport integrates with the work on Auckland Airport’s own roading network, which is adding high-occupancy lanes along the airport’s main roads."

The Southwest Gateway programme will provide transport choice and reliability for how people and freight travel around the south and east Auckland, including to and from the airport. The programme aims to provide better public transport, walking and cycling facilities and safer more efficient freight movements.

See more about the Southwest Gateway programme and 20Connect at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/

