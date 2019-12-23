Help protect Tane Mahuta and our great kauri this summer - DOC

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 10:07

Help protect TÄne Mahuta and our great kauri this summer A new animation video from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Te Roroa, kaitiaki over Waipoua Forest in the far North, is urging people to clean their shoes and stay on the open tracks when visiting kauri forests to help prevent the spread of kauri dieback disease.

The summer months are the busiest time of year for domestic and international visitors to kauri forests, with more than 10,000 people expected to visit Waipoua Forest, home of TÄne Mahuta, during the first two weeks of January. DOC Kauri Coast Operations Manager Stephen Soole says the public must clean their footwear and gear before they visit our great kauri forests, and always stay on the open tracks. "Stepping off the track puts all our kauri in great danger. Even the smallest movement of soil is enough to transfer kauri dieback from one tree to another."

When visiting a kauri forest, DOC is encouraging you to:

Scrub soil off your shoes and equipment and check it’s all removed when you visit or leave a kauri forest area. Use our hygiene stations and follow the steps to scrub, check all soil is removed and then spray to disinfect.

The risk is too high to assume anywhere is free of kauri dieback. DOC works hard to prevent it spreading, but we need you to stay on the track and away from kauri roots to help keep our trees safe.

Protect our kauri, your actions now can make a difference. "Together we can stop the spread of this disease and ensure that TÄne Mahuta continues to stand tall, and our ancient kauri trees are preserved for many generations to come", says Stephen Soole.