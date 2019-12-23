Seventeenth person dies following Whakaari / White Island incident

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night following the Whakaari / White Island eruption.
Police were advised of the death shortly before 11pm.
The death of this person brings the official number of deceased to 17, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and one in Australia.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice