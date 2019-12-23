One dead following Thames crash

|
Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road, Kopu, Thames, this morning.
Police were alerted to the crash around 9.10am.
The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists should expect extensive delays.
Diversions are in place through Paeroa and Whangamata.
