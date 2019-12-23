Police lift cordons in Grey Lynn

|
Police have now lifted the cordons in Grey Lynn after a phonecall was made which made threats involving the RSA in Grey Lynn.
Police have now cleared the scene and are confident there was no validity to the threat that was made.
We are making enquiries to identify and locate the person responsible for the making the call.
