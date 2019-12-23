Police in attendance at Onehunga incident

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 10:55

Police and emergency services are in attendance at an incident on Alfred Street, Onehunga.

Police were notified shortly before 9.30am that a vehicle had gone into the estuary off Alfred Street.

A female was located deceased nearby on Alfred Street.

Initial enquiries indicate she has likely been run over by her own vehicle and has sadly died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.