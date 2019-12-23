Regenerate Christchurch welcomes Hagley Oval decision

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 12:00

Regenerate Christchurch welcomes decisions by both the Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Hon Poto Williams, and the Christchurch City Council regarding Hagley Oval. The decision by Minister Williams to use section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016 amends the Christchurch District Plan to permit changes to the use and operation of Hagley Oval. The decision by the Council approves the new ground lease to enable additional lighting towers to be installed.

The section 71 proposal was developed by Regenerate Christchurch following an approach from the Canterbury Cricket Trust. The approved changes to the use and operation of the venue include permitting the installation of permanent lighting facilities and will enable more international fixtures to be played at the venue. The decision by the Council then enables the Canterbury Cricket Trust to lease the ground required to install the lights.

"We welcome the decisions made by Minister Williams and the Christchurch City Council regarding Hagley Oval, both of which strengthen Christchurch’s bid to host top-tier matches during the 2021 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup while raising the city’s profile to a global audience of approximately 180 million. Attracting national and international visitors through events such as this is key to positioning Christchurch as an exciting and vibrant modern city." Regenerate Christchurch’s Chief Executive Ivan Iafeta says.