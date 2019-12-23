Serious crash on SH5 in Rangitaiki

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving two cars on SH5, Rangitaiki, Taupo.
Police were called about 1.25pm.
Initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries.
The road will be closed, with diversions in place.
Motorists should avoid the area and there will be significant delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice