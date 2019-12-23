Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion confirmed ahead of schedule - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 14:09

A new expansion of the Pines wastewater treatment plant at Rolleston has been confirmed with half the project brought forward five years ahead of schedule.

The Council has appointed Monadelphous Engineering NZ Pty Ltd to design and build the required extension to the existing solar dryer facility. The extension is needed to meet existing and future demand for the Eastern Selwyn Sewerage Scheme, which serves Prebbleton, Lincoln, Springston, Rolleston and West Melton. The extension will double the capacity of this part of the treatment plant process.

The solar dryer project was scheduled in the Long-Term Plan to be built in two phases with the first solar drying hall expansion scheduled to be built in 2018/19 and the second hall in 2026/27.

The Council recently made the decision to tender both stages as one tender, bringing forward the second stage.

This enabled considerable cost savings to be made due to the economy of scale gained from large-scale projects, and places Selwyn in an ideal position to accommodate ongoing, rapid residential and industrial growth in the District.

The Council approved a budget of $6.9 million for the project, with a majority of funding from development contributions. The design phase of the project is under way with the facility expected to be completed in February 2021.

When the solar drying hall was originally built in 2013 it was the first hall of its kind in New Zealand providing an innovative solution to drying sludge, which is created as a by-product of the wastewater treatment process, using the natural climate. The solar dryer sees around 70% of the water content of the sludge removed on site.

The new facility is also expected to provide further improvements and efficiencies to this innovative design that could lead to cost savings.