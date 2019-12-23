Whakaari / White Island search continues over weekend - NZ Police

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 14:15

Please attribute to Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor:

An extensive aerial search for further victims of the Whakaari / White Island eruption was conducted by Coastguard and Police over the weekend, between the island and the mainland.

No further items of significance were located.

Today Police will review the search area to date and make a decision on further search activity.

Police remains ready to respond if new information is received.