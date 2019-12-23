Update for serious crash on SH5 in Rangataiki - NZ Police

|
Two people have died following the serious crash earlier on SH5, Rangataiki, Taupo.
Another person is understood to be seriously injured.
The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.
There will be significant delays.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and delay travel, if possible.
