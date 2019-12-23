Tis the season where rubbish handling on the Coromandel will be busy

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 15:23

With Christmas presents and parties, comes a lot more wrapping and waste, which means our Council is getting prepared for a busy visitor period.

Our seven Refuse Transfer Stations are now open to their extended summer hours and our extra Kerbside recycling and rubbish collections start on Boxing Day.

Our Refuse Transfer Stations (RTS) are open seven days a week, including 10:30am-5:30pm on Saturdays and 10:30am-6:30pm on Sundays and public holidays. They are only closed on Christmas Day - all other public holidays this summer they are open.

If you're visiting one of our RTS sites over this busy time, please be patient, especially at the Whitianga RTS, where a new traffic layout to improve site safety is being tried. If there's a queue, please wait your turn and follow the directional signage.

If you’re leaving your property before your Kerbside collection day, you can leave your blue, pre-paid Council rubbish bags and recycling for FREE at any RTS. The Matarangi, Pauanui, Tairua and Whangamata RTS have after-hours drop-off facilities for blue rubbish bags and recycling.

RTS hours and locations are on our website tcdc.govt.nz/rts.

Check out our new-look portable rubbish compactors

(Photo: one of our new-look portable rubbish compactors)

We also have portable rubbish compactors at three visitor hotspots. We’ve just finished putting new "skins" on the compactors to make it really clear what their function is and how to use them. They take one bag of domestic rubbish in the chute at a time for $2 in any combination of New Zealand coins.

If your rubbish isn’t in a bag, please don’t use the compactors. Either take it home or drop it at one of our RTS.

The compactors are located at:

Kuaotunu Boat Ramp - also known as Quarry Point Boat Ramp. SH25 opposite 88 Kuaotunu-Wharekaho Rd.

Opoutere - beside the public toilets on the corner of Ohui and Opoutere roads, near the campground.

Old Coroglen Saleyard site - immediately south of the SH25 bridge over the Waiwawa River. 1909 SH25 Tairua-Whitianga Rd, near the junction with the Tapu-Coroglen Rd.

The skins have been paid for out of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Responsible Camping Fund, which is also paying for increased service at 59 toilets in the district at visitor hotspots over the summer as well as "Responsible Camping Ambassadors" who will provide information and education to visitors on where to freedom camp and how to responsibly dispose of rubbish and recycling.

For more information on the compactors, visit our website: tcdc.govt.nz/rubbishcompactors.

Kerbside summer season begins on Boxing Day

Our summer schedule of extra Kerbside recycling and rubbish collections begins on Boxing Day. There are two or three rubbish or recycling collections in most areas of the district every week until 8 February 2020.

If your collection gets missed, don’t worry, in most areas there’ll be another one in a couple of days. Please put your items out for the next scheduled collection. Due to the high volumes of material to collect, our crews probably won’t be able to turn around.

Contact our 24/7 customer service line on 07 868 0200 or drop us a private message on our Facebook page.

Go to tcdc.govt.nz/kerbside for the schedule for your area or check our Facebook page where we'll be posting daily reminders of where collections are taking place.

There are collections on New Year’s Day, but none on Anniversary Day (Monday 27 January) and Waitangi Day (Thursday 6 February). Collections will be a day later for the rest of those weeks, except Saturday collections don’t move.

Here are some top tips for successful Kerbside rubbish and recycling:

Please put your rubbish in pre-paid, blue Council bags and recycling on the kerbside on the morning of your collection day.

Glass goes in the crate.

Paper, cardboard, hard plastic numbered 1-7, and tins go in the wheelie bin. Details of what can be recycled are heat-stamped on the bin's lid.

Please don’t leave blue Council rubbish bags on top of recycling wheelie bins. The drivers have to get out to take them off, slowing them down and risking incomplete collection runs.

If pests getting into rubbish bags are an issue in your neighbourhood, you can put your bag in a glass recycling crate or put a gullinator over top of the bag. A gullinator is a strong mesh sac that fits over the bag that seagulls can’t get through. They’re available from our Council service centres for $16.

Bags left hanging in trees or from poles will not be collected; neither will bags left in cages. Please leave your bags on the side of the kerb for Kerbside collection.

And, glass recycling crates that are filled to overflowing won’t be collected. Please don’t fill them beyond the rim of the crate. If they’re overfilled, bottles drop out and smash. If you’ve got more than will fit in your crate, ask if you can use some room in your neighbours’ crates, or come into one of our service centres and get an extra crate for $16.

If your existing crate is from our district and it’s broken, bring it in to get a free replacement. Broken crates from other districts won’t be exchanged.

Get a Smart summer job

Our Council's Solid Waste and Parks Maintenance contractor, Smart Environmental, has some vacancies for summer work.

"The Coromandel's population has been growing over the last few years, plus we expect another bumper season of visitors, and we need to cater to this demand," says Layne Sefton, Smart Environmental's Waikato and Bay of Plenty Manager.

"We can offer our staff a competitive salary, a great team environment, and opportunities for advancement with a company that has a large North Island presence," says Mr Sefton.

"We're advertising right now for summer staff, but there could be opportunities for the right people at Smart Environmental beyond the summer months," says Mr Sefton.