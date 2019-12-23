Site for Balclutha’s new toilets decided

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 15:35

Clutha District Council has purchased a building on the main street of Balclutha. While the site will be used to build the new destination toilets, there is an opportunity to also support retail space, potentially by adding a new retail option into the footprint.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said the critical component to a successful destination toilet site was location, and council was excited to have secured this central location at 58 Clyde Street.

"We now have the opportunity to bring vibrancy and increased commercial activity to our CBD while addressing many other requirements like additional car parking, and opening up the flow between Clyde Street and the Warehouse.

"Along with rejuvenating the aesthetics by removing an old building that has been empty for an extended period of time, we have the room now to create something special that will be a defining statement of the new found confident in our district," Mayor Cadogan said.

Councillors had originally considered the Elizabeth Plaza for the destination toilets but after taking a walk around the area and considering options a decision was made at a Council meeting on Thursday, December 19, to put in an unconditional offer on 58 Clyde Street.

Council will use funding of $468,500 awarded from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) towards the building of both the destination toilets in Milton and Balclutha. Council has budgeted additional funding to complete both projects as signalled in Council’s Long Term Plan.

"Central Government’s support to this project through the recently announced $468,500 contribution of TIF funding provided impetus at a crucial time, and we want to acknowledge what a tonic it is to have their support."

It is Council’s intention to start initial work in the early New Year, Mayor Cadogan said.