'Unprecedented generosity' for Countdown Food Rescue Christmas Appeal

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 15:35

Despite the usual financial pressures at this time of year Kiwis are still putting a little bit aside for others in need, with unprecedented levels of donations being made to the Countdown Food Rescue Christmas Appeal.

The Foodbank Project, New Zealand’s only online food bank, has seen twice the number of orders gifted in 2018 with a total of $152,924 worth of goods donated during this year’s appeal which began only a month ago.

These goods are in addition to more than $95,000 worth of groceries Countdown donated to kick-off the appeal and hundreds of trolleys worth of items donated by customers in Countdown stores.

Each year, Countdown and The Salvation Army team up for the annual appeal, which sees much needed food parcels delivered to thousands of Kiwis whose Christmases may not have otherwise not been so bright.

Countdown’s General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, Kiri Hannifin, says the generosity of Kiwis is especially heart warming, given the tough year that New Zealand has had.

"With the events in Christchurch in March and Whaakari/White Island earlier this month, New Zealanders have continued to show such generosity towards one another, in both donations and spirit, during what have been testing times.

"It is truly overwhelming to see Kiwis still continuing to dig deep and donate food and other much-needed items to make sure all families have a special Christmas. In particular, our Countdown Petone, Countdown Lynnmall and Countdown Mt Eden communities who have each donated 10 or more trolleys worth of food this Christmas.

"Being kind is what it means to be a Kiwi. The huge number of donations that have been made through this year’s Countdown Food Rescue Appeal is a testament to this. We’re immensely proud to be supporting The Salvation Army and the work they do and know our customers are too," says Kiri Hannifin.

Jodie Hoare, The Salvation Army’s Community Ministries Programme Coordinator, says that the generous donations from Countdown and customers from across the country will significantly help feed more than 15,000 people and families who would otherwise be going without this Christmas.

"We’re so delighted to see Kiwis embracing the Christmas spirit this December and giving more than ever before. We’re so overwhelmed and delighted with this year’s generosity. It means we feed even more families at Christmas and stock-up the shelves for January as well," says Jodie Hoare

The Countdown Food Rescue Christmas Appeal is part of Countdown’s food rescue programme, which last year saw the equivalent of 10.4 million meals donated to people in need.