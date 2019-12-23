One lane re-opens following Rangitaiki crash

|
One lane has now re-opened following the fatal crash on SH5, Rangitaiki, Taupo.
Traffic management is in place while Police continue to work at the scene.
There are still expected to be significant delays, and anyone who can delay travel should do so until the road has fully reopened.
