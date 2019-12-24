Grants support community to thrive - Selwyn DC

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 08:31

Mountain biking, knitting, sun safety, and events providing fun and education for all ages have received support from the Selwyn Community Fund.

The Council gave out $56,191.45 in grants to 42 community groups for events, classes, equipment and supplies, in the latest round of funding.

This the third time grants have been given out through the fund, which was established last year to support events and activities that make Selwyn a great place to live, work and play by contributing to community wellbeing, bringing communities together and attracting visitors to Selwyn.

The fund also aims to encourage participation in activities, physical activity and enjoyment for everyone, and create and promote opportunities for volunteering.

A panel of councillors and staff assess grant applications and funds are provided in two funding rounds each year in May and November.

Community Services and Facilities Group Manager Denise Kidd says it was good to see the variety of groups that applied and received funding.

"As a Council we want to support anyone who is looking to make Selwyn a great place to live. It’s a pleasure to see how many different organisations are making a positive contribution to life in Selwyn, from practical support to people in hardship and health contributions, down to giving people a place to socialise and bringing joy."

The largest grant in this funding round saw the Council provide $6,160 to the Castle Hill Community Association to develop the Hogs Back Mountain Biking trail. The popular trail is ridden more than 10,000 times a year.

Other major donations include $5240.75 to The Cancer Society to buy two marquees to be used by Selwyn community groups to provide sun safe spaces at events and $4000 to support the work of the Life Education Trust in the district.

The fund also provided grants to groups providing meals to struggling families with young children, supporting young people with disabilities and providing access to legal advice, and education and capacity building workshops for farmers.

It also funded a range of youth events, sports, activities and arts groups including badminton, bowls, skating, disability sports, dancing, gardening and art classes.

A full list of recipients for round one of funding for the 2019/20 financial year can be found at selwyn.govt.nz/services/funding-And-grants/selwyn-community-fund