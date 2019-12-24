Jesus a genuine gift from God to Aotearoa - Destiny Church

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 08:41

On the eve of another Christmas I cannot help but feel that my country (New Zealand) has moved further and further away from its founding faith…Christianity. Our secular society with all its diversity and differences, multiculturalism and multi-beliefs, Atheism and Agnostics, has intentionally decided to reject and refute the Christian faith that has been the bedrock of a civilized western civilization. This faith has long been proven to create the best values and standards in any given society.

This has been substantiated even more so with global migration and the plight of refugees fleeing their war -torn or famine stricken countries which are predominately Muslim, Hindu, Socialist, Communist or Paganistic, believing in contrast to the West’s Christian civilized nations. Notice that migrants never go to less. It’s factual that a nation’s belief, it’s dominant religion has more effect on its Citizens, Politics and Families wellbeing than previously thought! Of all the beliefs and religions in the world none compare by a long way to the Faith, Hope and Love that Christ gives Christianity and those countries that adopt the Christian ideology. The rise of the Anti-Christ threat globally has contributed to mass destabilization of functional societies across the globe.

New Zealand was blessed to be born as a nation with Christianity as our religion. It was Christian missionaries who brokered Te Tiriti o Waitangi, being able to speak Te Reo(MÄori Language) they were able to prevent a wholesale slaughter of the MÄori people by the land hungry, blood thirsty, English. Many new generation MÄori often ridicule what they call ‘the white Jesus’ who came from the English murderers and thieves, but fail to see the possible extinction of MÄori had not the Christian Missionaries encouraged them to enter a Treaty to prevent more bloodshed and try to live in peace.

In spite of all the controversies that rightly exist, no other Indigenous people were afforded that opportunity to escape the slaughter, except MÄori as the French, Spanish and English conquered (another word for rape and murder to the Colonisers), the known world.

Pakeha New Zealanders should reconsider the wonderful message and faith their ancestors bought to MÄori and their own offspring, giving our country what I consider ‘A Genuine Gift from God’ to our Paradise. Nearly 93% of the MÄori population were converted to Christianity at the time of signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi. This was remarkable considering MÄori were Polytheistic in their view of God and spirituality. It’s sad today that many of today’s middle-white society has moved away from their Ancestor’s Christian roots, instead drawn to secular Humanism, Atheism, Eastern religions and the ever increasing ‘No Religion’. I personally found Christ at the age of 21 years old. My European mother was a Methodist, my MÄori father was our Tikanga MÄori and gods were a mixture of Christian ideas. My conversion was like the two peoples in me, MÄori and Pakeha, coming together as when our nation, Aotearoa New Zealand was birthed.

Christmas is about that…coming together as One People, One Faith, One God and One Nation under Jesus Christ. I invite you this Christmas to attend a church service or research for yourself the man, Jesus Christ and what He could mean for you and your family. Jesus Himself said, "I Am the Way, the Truth, and the Life, no man can come to the Father accept through Me".

I personally invite you to join me today on Christmas Eve, 7pm at 25 Druces Road, Manukau for a special Christmas Eve service. Have a Merry Christmas and a sensational New 2020 Year to you all!