Merry Christmas from Mayor Sandra and the TCDC team

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 10:00

Be safe, be happy, and have yourselves a merry Christmas and a safe New Year.

That's the message from our Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie, Councillors, Community Board members and staff - wishing everyone in our district a wonderful Coromandel summer break.

"Enjoy taking time out with friends and family," Mayor Sandra says. "For me, it will be a quieter time with my family at the beach, before I crank up again in the New Year," she says.

"2019 has been an outstanding year. I’m truly grateful to be elected as your Mayor for another term. It will be full steam ahead from me and my committed team of councillors and staff as we build on all the work we have to do around improving and upgrading our infrastructure," Mayor Sandra says.

"But right now, it's the time to reflect back on the last 12 months, take a breath and relax. Enjoy your time with us on the Coromandel, however long or short your visit may be. Smile, be happy and don't litter!"

- Mayor Sandra.