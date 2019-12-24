Police attending Westgate crash

|
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving two vehicles on the Fred Taylor Drive off-ramp by the North Western Motorway.
Two people have been transported to hospital, one person is in a serious condition and one person has moderate injuries.
The off-ramp is currently closed and motorists travelling to Westgate on the North Western Motorway are advised to take another exit.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
