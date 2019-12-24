Arrest following fatal collision - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police have today arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in relation to the vehicle crash on Lehmans Road, Fernside on November 5 in which six-year-old Lachlan Gebhardt died.
The man, who is related to Lachlan, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with Dangerous Driving causing Death.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice