Arrest following fatal collision - NZ Police

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 14:50

Police have today arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in relation to the vehicle crash on Lehmans Road, Fernside on November 5 in which six-year-old Lachlan Gebhardt died.

The man, who is related to Lachlan, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with Dangerous Driving causing Death.