Serious crash on SH5 in Hastings - NZ Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 5 in Hastings.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 3.01pm.
Early reports indicate two people have sustained injuries.
The road is closed and traffic management is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.
