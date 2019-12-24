Hahei placed on 'Alternate Days' sprinkler use water restriction

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 15:55

Hahei has been placed on an Alternate Days water use restriction, meaning hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days.

The aquifer providing Hahei's water supply is at low levels and water-use savings need to be made now.

If your address is even-numbered, you can use your hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation system on even-numbered days of the month, and vice versa for odd-numbered addresses.

Coromandel Town is also on Alternate Days.

Whitianga remains on a Sprinkler Ban, which means a total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

All other parts of the district are at a Conserve Water restriction level. This means we're asking residents and visitors to be careful with water use so supplies do not become depleted.

What can I do to conserve water?

There are a number of simple ways in which we can reduce water use around the house while enjoying what the Coromandel has to offer.

Inside

Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes

Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth

Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load

Promote shorter showers and shallower baths

Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.

Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.

If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away

Outside

If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation

Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways

Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks

If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat

Holiday Habits

Remind visitors and guests that water supplies are limited

When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute

Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/water for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.