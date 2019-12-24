Body located in vehicle, Buller Gorge - NZ Police

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 17:05

Police have today recovered the body of a man located inside a vehicle in the Upper Buller Gorge area in Murchison.

The vehicle was located yesterday down a cliff, about 100 metres from the Lyell Creek culvert.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the man is the 71-year-old previously reported missing from Motueka.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.