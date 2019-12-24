Body located in vehicle, Buller Gorge - NZ Police

|
Police have today recovered the body of a man located inside a vehicle in the Upper Buller Gorge area in Murchison.
The vehicle was located yesterday down a cliff, about 100 metres from the Lyell Creek culvert.
While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the man is the 71-year-old previously reported missing from Motueka.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
