Body of missing swimmer located near Waipu

The body of a missing swimmer has been located in Bream Bay, near Waipu.
Police were advised at 10.10am that a person had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the bay.
Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakaka Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation, however, the body of the swimmer was located around midday in the water.
A local Kaumatua will attend to bless the scene.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.
