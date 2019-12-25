Christ brings blessings of peace and joy - Right to Life

Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 - 14:39

As we celebrate Christ’s birth and welcome His arrival, we should reflect on how God Himself chose to embrace our broken humanity in exchange for His Divinity. He, who fills all of creation with His presence, chose to empty Himself to become a human embryo, a foetus and an unborn child. In a very special way, He has sanctified the womb of every woman as a blessed sanctuary of new life.

His arrival teaches us that those who are vulnerable and weak, especially the unborn child, are all unique and unrepeatable miracles of God’s loving Creation who are lovingly knitted together by the Creator in the darkness of the womb. Each child is made in God’s image and is deserving of our love and protection.

Christ brings blessings of peace and joy to all men of good will. Every baby also comes to bring blessings of peace and joy. Peace begins in the womb. Abortion is the greatest destroyer of peace in our nation. There will be no peace in our families or communities until we reject the State-funded killing of our precious unborn and the wounding of our women the second victim of abortion.

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life