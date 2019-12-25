$333,333 Christmas win for three Lotto players

Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 - 21:13

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Waikato will be writing their ultimate Christmas wishlist after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Coronation Superette and Lower Don Buck Road Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, the Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and therefore rolled down to Strike Three. The prize was shared by 98 players, who each take home $10,993. The winning stores and locations will be available on MyLotto on Thursday.

Lotto New Zealand’s Christmas promotion is now on. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 8 December and 7.30pm Saturday 28 December will be in the draw to win over 300 extra prizes, including $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUVs and 300 prizes of $5,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.