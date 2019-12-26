Woman missing from her Paraparaumu home

Thursday, 26 December, 2019 - 11:10

Police are appealing for sightings of a 49-year-old woman missing from her home in Paraparaumu.

Lisa Marie Morrison was reported missing about 12pm yesterday.

Ms Morrison is 125cm tall, medium build with long blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved top, black trousers and blue and white striped sneakers.

Police and family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Police immediately on 105.