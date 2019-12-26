|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are responding to a crash on Pakowhai Road in Hastings.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 9.55am.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place via Pakowhai/Williams St and Pakowhai/Frederick St.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice