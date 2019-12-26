Your New Year's Eve forecast

Thursday, 26 December, 2019 - 09:06

New Year's Eve is fast approaching and the latest forecast at this stage is looking excellent for many places - but there will be one corner of wind and rain/showers moving in, but it won't be much.

High pressure will cover the country to begin with, but it may start to slip away a little from the lower South Island allowing a westerly wind to pick.

At this stage 95% of the country looks dry with the only wet weather likely affecting Fiordland after dark on New Year's Eve - based on latest data. Some patchy rain and showers may also arrive in Southland later in the day, but this isn't yet locked in for sure.

Temperatures also look mild in many regions on Dec 31 right across Aotearoa.

