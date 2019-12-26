Missing person in Hamilton

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are appealing for sightings of a 24-year-old man missing from an address in Grandview Heights, Hamilton.
Brigham Smith was reported missing about 6:30pm last night.
Mr Smith is 185cm tall, of slim build with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing black trackpants, a maroon T-shirt and was barefoot.
Police and family have concerns for his wellbeing.
Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 quoting file number 191225/3376.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice