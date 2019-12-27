Central Otago Police warn against unlawful hunting

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 09:00

On December 9, a group of men were disturbed hunting unlawfully on a sheep station in Matakanui, Central Otago.

The group were discovered by a fencer who was working on the sheep station with a number of other fencing staff.

The land owner had not known this group were on his property.

As well as the fencers working, the farmer also had a pest controller working in the same vicinity.

Police are very concerned about this offending as it was extremely dangerous.

Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences.

It also carries a maximum sentence of two year’s imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

All hunting related items including firearms, knives, dogs, GPS units, and vehicles could also be seized.

There have been several incidents of unlawful hunting and poaching in Central Otago in recent months and Police take these matters extremely seriously.

Police urge all landowners and station managers to call Police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land.

They can be assured appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending.

Hunters must obtain permission from the landowner or permits from the Department of Conservation.