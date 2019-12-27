Woman dead after boat capsizes in Far North

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 13:10

One person has died following an incident in Houhora, in the Far North.

Police were notified to the incident where a boat capsized near Houhora Harbour’s east beach about 11.15 this morning.

Three people had been on the boat at the time.

Sadly, one person, a woman in her 60s, has died at the scene.

The two others onboard received minor injuries.

The woman’s next of kin have been notified and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police’s thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.