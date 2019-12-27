Police appeal for sightings of missing 12-year-old Remuera girl

Friday, 27 December, 2019 - 17:45

Police are appealing for sightings of a 12-year-old girl missing from her home in Remuera, Auckland.

Leilani was reported missing at about 6pm on 22 December.

She is 160cm tall, of medium build with long black hair.

Leilani was last seen wearing black trackpants, a white T-shirt and jacket and grey sneakers.

Police and family have concerns for her wellbeing.

She’s believed to be in Auckland CBD.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to contact Police immediately on 105 quoting file number 191222/4062.