New Year's Eve weather looking awesome in most NZ places

Saturday, 28 December, 2019 - 08:19

The forecast for the last moments of 2019 and start of 2020 look fantastic in many parts of NZ - but some rain is possible and a little bit of wind in the south.

Many places look mild by day and by night.

Windy conditions may develop through the South Island interior in some places as the air is squeezed through the mountains and valleys ahead of a very weak cold front coming in after midnight in the very south. Latest data shows clouds will thicken later in the day in the Deep South but drizzle or showers may not be until after midnight.

Fiordland may have rain developing before midnight.

At this stage all main centres look dry for New Year's Eve across New Zealand - but we'll update again on Monday with the latest. Also, please refer to your local 10 day, hourly, forecast from WeatherWatch.co.nz to drill down further for that night.

You please also try www.RuralWeather.co.nz - this has more free weather data for NZ locations than any other site on the planet. It may be helpful at planning things

- WeatherWatch.co.nz