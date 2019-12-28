Police confirm victim of Blenheim crash was a pedestrian

|
Police can now confirm the person who died following a fatal crash in Blenheim yesterday (27 December) was a pedestrian.
The crash occurred on John Street around 8:40pm.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.
