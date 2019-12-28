Six candidates for community board by-election

Saturday, 28 December, 2019 - 14:18

Six candidates will contest the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (Kerikeri Subdivision) by-election.

Nominations for the vacant seat closed on Monday 23 December. The vacancy was created by the election of Rachel Smith to both the Far North District Council and the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board in October’s local body elections. Under section 88A of the Local Electoral Act 2001, Smith automatically takes the Council position, creating an extraordinary vacancy for her community board seat.

The candidates are:

- BAMBER, Tyler (Independent)

- BROWN, Harko

- CRAWLEY, Tim (Independent)

- HOOKWAY, Dave Bear

- TURNER, Doug (Independent)

- WOLFF, Bob

Kerikeri Subdivision voters will receive documents for the postal ballot from Monday 27 January. The three-week voting period will close at noon on Tuesday 18 February.

Voters can return their voting documents by post, or they can hand-deliver them to the Far North District Council’s Service Centre in Kerikeri during normal office hours from Monday 27 January.

Voters can enrol or update their details on the Electoral Commission’s Residential Roll by visiting their local PostShop. They can also phone 0800 ENROL NOW (0800 36 76 56) or go to www.elections.org.nz to enrol online.

People who live outside the area, but pay rates in the Kerikeri Subdivision, can enrol on the Ratepayers Roll. Enrolments can be made at Council offices or by phoning the Electoral Office, Far North District Council on 0800 922 822.

Residential or ratepayer enrolments can be made up until and including Monday 17 February 2020, the day before the close of voting.