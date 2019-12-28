$17.1 million Powerball win for Twizel player

|
A lucky Powerball player from Twizel will be finishing the year with a bang after winning $17.1 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at The Market Store in Twizel and is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.
This win rounds out an incredible year of luck, with 16 lucky Kiwis becoming overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball First Division in 2019.
Five other Lotto players also won $166,667 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold the following stores:
Store
Location
Pak N Save Silverdale
Silverdale
MyLotto
Auckland
Royal Oak Mall Lotto
Auckland
Countdown Otorohanga
Otorohanga
Mosgiel New World
Mosgiel
Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.
It has been a night of winning, with more than 300 extra prizes also drawn tonight with Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion - including a top prize of $1 million. The $1 million winning promotion voucher was sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton.
Five other lucky Lotto players will be driving away with a Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUV with Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion. The winning Jaguar I-PACE voucher numbers and locations are as follows:
Voucher number
Location
Retailer
1518473
Auckland
MyLotto
2087526
Auckland
MyLotto
1338664
Waikato
MyLotto
2068478
Waikato
MyLotto
1742218
Hastings
New World Hastings
The full results of Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion are available on MyLotto.co.nz.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.
Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
