$17.1 million Powerball win for Twizel player

Saturday, 28 December, 2019 - 20:54

A lucky Powerball player from Twizel will be finishing the year with a bang after winning $17.1 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at The Market Store in Twizel and is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $166,667 from Lotto First Division.

This win rounds out an incredible year of luck, with 16 lucky Kiwis becoming overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball First Division in 2019.

Five other Lotto players also won $166,667 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were sold the following stores:

Store

Location

Pak N Save Silverdale

Silverdale

MyLotto

Auckland

Royal Oak Mall Lotto

Auckland

Countdown Otorohanga

Otorohanga

Mosgiel New World

Mosgiel

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

It has been a night of winning, with more than 300 extra prizes also drawn tonight with Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion - including a top prize of $1 million. The $1 million winning promotion voucher was sold at Countdown Dinsdale in Hamilton.

Five other lucky Lotto players will be driving away with a Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUV with Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion. The winning Jaguar I-PACE voucher numbers and locations are as follows:

Voucher number

Location

Retailer

1518473

Auckland

MyLotto

2087526

Auckland

MyLotto

1338664

Waikato

MyLotto

2068478

Waikato

MyLotto

1742218

Hastings

New World Hastings

The full results of Lotto’s Triple Dip Christmas promotion are available on MyLotto.co.nz.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.