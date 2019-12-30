Queenstown Vegan Society and SAFE to protest Wanaka Rodeo

Monday, 30 December, 2019 - 16:50

Animal rights organisation SAFE will be joining the Queenstown Vegan Society’s protest at the Wanaka Rodeo on January 2.

The Wanaka Rodeo is part of the annual rodeo season, which last year saw four animals killed at events across the country. A horse was killed at last year’s Methven Rodeo, along with a horse and a bull at the Gisborne rodeo, and a horse at the Grand Final rodeo in North Canterbury. The Queenston Vegan Society with support from SAFE will be hosting a protest to stand up for the bullied and abused animals at the Wanaka Rodeo.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says the treatment of animals at rodeo events such as the Wanaka Rodeo is appalling to most Kiwis.

"Every year at the Wanaka Rodeo, normally docile animals are bullied, abused or killed by so-called ‘cowboys’," says Appelbe.

"Bulls and horses are riled up before the event and fitted with uncomfortable flank straps which forces them to buck wildly. Most people don’t realise they are prey animals, so being ridden by a ‘cowboy’ makes them feel as if a predator has jumped on their back."

"The reality is that all animals used in rodeo are treated appallingly. Horses, bulls and calves are all bullied and tormented purely so a few people can play ‘cowboy’ for the day."

Information recently obtained by SAFE has revealed rodeo organisers are refusing to halt calf-roping events in rodeo, despite the Government’s animal welfare advisors’ recommendation that they do so. Report from the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee released last year stated there is moderate to serious concerns about the use of calves in rodeo events. The Rodeo Code of Welfare’s recommended best practice is that calves should not be used in rodeos.

Queenstown Vegan Society spokesperson Kat Gollop says "We should be teaching our children how to respect the animals we share our planet with. The animals used in rodeo are exploited in the name of entertainment. Children attending rodeo are being desensitised to the distress, fear, and injury of animals."

"In their pre-election campaign, the Labour party promised to get rid of some of the cruellest aspects of rodeo events. They’ve failed to uphold those promises. We are now calling on the Government to ban rodeos in New Zealand for good," says Gollop