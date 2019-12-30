Tasman Police looking for missing Motueka man David Elcock

Monday, 30 December, 2019 - 18:26

Tasman District Police are looking for help from the public to locate Motueka man David Elcock, who has been reported missing.

David is 65 years old and was last known to be in the Greymouth or Reefton area in late November.

It is believed David may be travelling in a silver Mitsubishi Colt hatchback registration number FUD167.

David is of medium to thin build and is 170cm in height.

If you have seen David or his vehicle in recent weeks please call Police on 105.