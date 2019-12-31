Hawke's Bay and Rotorua police officers recognised with Royal Honours

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 05:55

Two 40-year veterans of New Zealand Police are recipients of Royal Honours announced today for their services to Police and the communities in which they work.

They are Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith, officer in charge of Prevention for the Hawke’s Bay Area, who becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) and Sergeant Lehi Hohaia, Iwi Liaison Coordinator, Rotorua, who receives a Queen’s Service Medal (QSM).

Commissioner Mike Bush says the prestigious awards are well deserved for both officers, and he’s sure their whanau, friends, colleagues and their local communities will be proud of them too.

"It’s fantastic news to learn that Bryan and Lehi are being recognised. They are respected by colleagues for their knowledge and expertise, and also by external agencies and people they have worked with, helped or supported in very many ways."

Senior Sergeant Smith, whose MNZM is for services to Police and the community, notches up 41 years of policing in January, having joined in January 1979 as a member of the Ken and Nancy Burnside Cadet Wing 23. He’s worked all his service in Hawke’s Bay across a range of frontline uniform, CIB, community and prevention roles, including 11 years as the officer in charge of the Flaxmere Policing Centre.

He was also a member of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) for 33 years, and as a Sergeant led the Hawke’s Bay squad for nine years until 2015. His astute leadership and calm tactical decision making was finely honed during this period, working in fast moving often demanding and dangerous environments.

This professionalism was never more evident than when he undertook key leadership roles in the response to the tragic fatal shootings of colleagues Constable Glenn McKibbin at Flaxmere in April 1996, and Senior Constable Len Snee in Napier, May 2009. Two other colleagues were wounded, as were some members of the public, in what became known as Operation Stingray.

The citation notes that Senior Sergeant Smith was involved in more than 800 AOS operations during his time on squad, leading more than 250 of them.

"I was pretty surprised to receive a letter about this recognition," Senior Sergeant Smith says. "It’s quite overwhelming."

His tenure on AOS, including as the squad’s officer in charge, was challenging and demanding on a range of levels, not least of which was the on-call requirements.

"I fell into the OC role by circumstance," he says. "AOS provides a critical response capability and we were a very busy squad responding to numerous serious incidents where members of the public were at risk."

Some of those call-outs were close to home, including those where police colleagues had been fatally shot or injured.

"The circumstances were all very different, but the constant for all of us was remaining professional, doing what was right and preventing any further escalation of harm."

It’s that leadership and prevention focus in youth and community work, including his governance roles while a trustee and former chair of Hastings Boys High School, links with Te Aranga Marae, the coaching of Havelock North Rugby Club development teams, and other programmes that have also given him a lot of satisfaction, he says.

Sergeant Lehi Hohaia, recipient of a QSM for services to Police and to Maori, celebrates 40 years of policing in January. He’s worked in a range of policing roles in Rotorua, including more than 20 as a detective.

The citation for his QSM reflects his service to Police and to Maori, working tirelessly in the Iwi Liaison Coordinator role forging positive relationships between police and Iwi.

Readily available to many people, he provides expertise and practical hands on help and advice to colleagues and to Iwi and Hapu across the Rotorua area.

"I still can’t believe I’m receiving this award. I keep asking myself if this is for real. I’m gobsmacked to get something like this for doing a job which I love. This is for all my people, especially the old people, the kuia and kaumatua as they are the backbone of all that I do."

Sergeant Hohaia has been instrumental in developing and implementing initiatives designed to improve the wellbeing of whanau, Hapu and Iwi. These include Marae based programmes to reduce harm from drugs and family violence, and recidivist drink driving programmes.

He was one of the pioneers of the Rotorua Area Alcohol Impairment Education Programme which has seen in five years about 540 recidivist drink drivers take part in the programme, with a 96 percent success rate of not reoffending. Most of the participants on the programme have been Maori.

"Instead of racking up fines, losing their car through impounds or risking custodial sentences, programmes helping people to get their licence make such a difference. I tell people to think of their licence and their car as a taonga."

This, along with the Tu Taua drug harm reduction with Te Arawa Marae and the E Tu Matua family harm reduction programme fulfil a need.

"Simple and practical solutions to problems can be found when police, Iwi and NGOs all work together," he says.

Sergeant Hohaia, a former Maori All Black and Bay of Plenty rugby representative, admits he’s on direct dial for many in his community. "Helping people is what I do."

The officers, along with other recipients of New Year’s Honours, will be invested with their Medals by the Governor General in ceremonies next year.