Opinion: Let's have a 'perfect vision' for all kiwis - Brian Tamaki

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 07:23

With this year almost at an end we will begin a new one. This won’t just be a typical New Year though, but the beginning of a New Decade! So…this gives licence for some ‘Creative Imagineering’.

In numerology the number ‘10’ is the completion of all numerics, everything is just 1 to 10 and after that just a repeat in blocks of 10. My point is it reiterates the importance of 2020. In optometry, 2020 is the indicator of near ‘Perfect Vision’. To add a little magic to your switch over this NewYear’s Eve, it’s the perfect time for people to ‘Have A Vision of their Future!’. A New Year and aNew Decade, packs double the punch! It means at the countdown to the stroke of midnight, one can wipe the slate clean of a year and also a decade (even though there were lots of high points init), reset your resolution dials and get courageous with a different ‘You’ crossing over, with fresh dreams and aspirations into the new season.

Apart from all our personal goals and ambitions we are well overdue for a political makeover in New Zealand...it’s time for new politics! Who really thinks that wishing each other a Happy NewYear with a big hug is going to continue to happen if the leadership of this country continues to repeat the past decade of broken promises, more state control, more taxes, more bureaucratic compliance and red tape with less freedoms, less money in pockets of everyday hard working Kiwis and not to mention the crazy policies from random politicians! We now see governments increasing its state control over its people making more and more of us dependent on its madness and money.Many politicians forget they are there to serve the interests of their people…not the other way round.

2020 gives us all an opportunity to truly think about the kind of New Zealand you see for the next10 years. Do you want to continue with what we’ve got? Or a positive evolution to a better NewZealand than the one we have now?

It’s one of the unfortunate hallmarks of my fellow Kiwis. We tend to stick with what we think is safe and known. We usually vote one of the two main parties, we then get the same old antics and we moan and cuss at them for the next three years…yet we repeat it all again at the following elections. Someone aptly once defined this as the definition of madness!

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result."

Could we finally be courageous enough to endure the mocking from those around us, step outside the conventional box and actually believe for a prosperous paradise in New Zealand and what it could be to all its Citizens? Finally using our vote to rid ourselves of the persistent curses of poverty over many of our families, destroy the crazy high cost of living to just achieve the necessities of life to survive, let alone thriving so as to enjoy the privilege of living? Yet, it shouldn’t be a privilege to own a home, to have a job and the necessities of life…it should be a right and blessing of being born into a family who starts you off from the shoulders of the previous generation, not from a position of zero and deficit!

We must dare ourselves to take action! We can’t keep doing the same things the same way.Innovation, Vision, Creativity and a Commitment is what 2020 is crying out for. I don’t believe we need ‘Polished Politicians’ anymore! We need true, innovative, creative leaders in every sector of society who have the freedom to express and be their potential. Leaders, both male, female, young and old with ideas and answers! Not the sticking plaster formula that present day politicians are so good at putting on every problem and issue they face. We need leaders in power who are real, in touch with everyday people, listening to their voice, rather than the confusing chorus of voices from self-serving politicians. Leaders, who would run a country like a good healthy, happy home not an obese dependency agency!We must see a better New Zealand than the one we currently endure where homelessness is rife, rising child and family poverty, rising taxes, rising unemployment, rising immigration, rising prison numbers, rising suicide, rising cost of living…and the list goes on. Remember the old farewell line"Take Care", well we may have to change that parting gesture to "Take A Risk!" People who take care never get anywhere.

As I have said before, every child born should expect to grow up in a healthy family environment(the first place of formation and instruction) with an atmosphere of love and acceptance. Then it’s a lifetime of work, with the old saying being true "If one doesn’t work they don’t eat!" A basic work ethic is long gone in a generation who have replaced it with a sense of entitlement that condones welfare distribution and state dependency, burdening the economy in many ways. If started right in life, one should end right.

Everything starts in the home and I think Kiwis need to make ‘Healthy Families’ the Number One top priority in any election! To not do this is asking for a lot of trouble in any country. Healthy Families should come before our economy. Healthy Families build healthy, prosperous nations. If there is a collapse of good values and standards in the home then the tax payer pays dearly for it.

We need to be free to create employment, business and industry that can be initiated from entrepreneurial families and individuals, getting many who are on the side-lines into employment and freeing up binding compliance and bureaucratic blockages over existing small to medium businesses, so they can be more innovative and creative. Incentives of participation, ownership and good remuneration builds confidence and creativity. We should build economies within an economy, an autonomy that’s less dependent on the state thereby creating wider community responsibility and involvement. It’s a ‘Care and Share’ principle that’s more than possible in our neighbourhoods.

Our country’s resources are under-utilized, with millions of hectares of state held land, and MÄori land either sitting dormant or being sold off at a rapid rate to foreign ownership.We have an ocean that surrounds our small island paradise that could be better farmed and harvested with many more jobs created. Energy generation is another under-utilised commodity sitting idle as an untapped resource. All of this comes with responsibility to our environment.Nobody who can work, needs to be out of work!

Everybody can reap the rewards of a better New Zealand. A country that dares to be different, dares to take a risk, dares to free up its peoples potential!Let’s have ‘A Perfect Vision’ for the next decade. 2020 after all means Perfect Vision! Happy New Year!