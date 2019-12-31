Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

|
A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a woman found critically injured this morning died from her injuries.
Emergency services were called to an address on Orchard Road shortly before 6.50am today.
A woman was found critically injured and died a short time later.
A man at the scene was taken into custody and is assisting Police with our enquiries.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the woman's death.
