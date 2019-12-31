Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 09:05

A homicide investigation is under way in Christchurch after a woman found critically injured this morning died from her injuries.

Emergency services were called to an address on Orchard Road shortly before 6.50am today.

A woman was found critically injured and died a short time later.

A man at the scene was taken into custody and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the woman's death.