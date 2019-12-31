Fire and Emergency honours' recipients congratulated

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 09:29

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Executive, Rhys Jones has congratulated six firefighters from Warkworth, Rotorua, Whanganui, Kirwee (Canterbury), Nuhaka (Hawkes Bay) and Wanaka, who were named in the New Year’s Honours list released today.

"We are very proud to have such talented and dedicated people put themselves forward to serve both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and their communities," said Mr Jones.

"The immense amount of work they have undertaken for Fire and Emergency and many other organisations is helping to make their communities stronger, safer and more resilient."

The recipients are:

- Paul McGill (Warkworth) - Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

- Paul Wright (Rotorua) - Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the forestry industry

- Patricia (ANNE) Flutey (Whanganui) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- David (STUART) Jones (Kirwee, Canterbury) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

- Allan (JOE) Hedley (Nuhaka, Hawkes Bay) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to the community

- John Taylor (Wanaka) - Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for services to the community

"On behalf of all New Zealanders, I would like to thank these six for their service and congratulate them on receiving this very special honour," says Rhys Jones.